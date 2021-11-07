Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Report: Liverpool, Barcelona Wanted Manchester United Striker Edinson Cavani After Cristiano Ronaldo Signing

Author:

According to a report today, Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp wanted to sign Edinson Cavani from Manchester United during the summer transfer window along with Barcelona.

The Uruguayan appeared keen to leave the Red Devils right up until the last day of the window as he was concerned about the amount of game time he would get at Anfield.

Edinson Cavani

Short Term Fix And Barcelona Interest

The report in El Nacional suggests that Klopp was keen to bring the player in as a short term fix to bolster his attacking options.

Barcelona were also said to be monitoring the situation but eventually Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team opted against selling the player.

Liverpool will lose both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to the AFCON in January 2022 and there were also question marks over Roberto Firmino's long term future after his form dropped off last season.

LFCTR Verdict

Cavani's chances of regular football at Old Trafford dwindled further when United completed the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.

He will surely push for a move in January but it won't be to Liverpool with United unwilling to sell to their rivals and Cavani not fitting the transfer model at Anfield.

