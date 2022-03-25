Report: Liverpool 'Locked In Battle' With Manchester United And Manchester City For 40-Goal Attacker

New reports claim that Liverpool are chasing a 40-goal attacker but face strong competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United and Manchester City.

Liverpool are always on the lookout for new talent.

The recent links with Trent Kone-Doherty and Ben Doak prove that despite first-team success, the Club still cares about the Academy.

IMAGO / Inpho Photography

Now, Jurgen Klopp's side have entered the race for 16-year-old Rory Wilson.

Wilson is described as 'Scotland's brightest young talent' after an incredible start to the season that has seen him score 40 goals at the youth level.

As Manchester United and Manchester City registered their interest, Rory snubbed any talk of a new deal with Scottish side Rangers.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Liverpool quickly made it known that they would like to sign Wilson and are now "locked in a battle" to sign the prospect.

IMAGO / Focus Images

The Daily Star report that any deal would cost the winning club around £300,000 in compensation.

Many players see Kaide Gordon and Harvey Elliott's quick rise to Liverpool's first team as an enticing reason to join the Reds.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok