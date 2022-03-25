Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool 'Locked In Battle' With Manchester United And Manchester City For 40-Goal Attacker

New reports claim that Liverpool are chasing a 40-goal attacker but face strong competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United and Manchester City.

Liverpool are always on the lookout for new talent.

The recent links with Trent Kone-Doherty and Ben Doak prove that despite first-team success, the Club still cares about the Academy.

Trent Kone-Doherty

Now, Jurgen Klopp's side have entered the race for 16-year-old Rory Wilson.

Wilson is described as 'Scotland's brightest young talent' after an incredible start to the season that has seen him score 40 goals at the youth level.

As Manchester United and Manchester City registered their interest, Rory snubbed any talk of a new deal with Scottish side Rangers.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Liverpool quickly made it known that they would like to sign Wilson and are now "locked in a battle" to sign the prospect.

Rory Wilson

The Daily Star report that any deal would cost the winning club around £300,000 in compensation.

Many players see Kaide Gordon and Harvey Elliott's quick rise to Liverpool's first team as an enticing reason to join the Reds.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Diogo Jota Portugal
Non LFC

Watch: Diogo Jota Scores For Portugal In Their 3-1 Victory Over Turkey In World Cup Qualifiers

By Matt Thielen24 minutes ago
Wembley
Non LFC

England v Switzerland: How to Watch/Live Stream | International Friendly | Jordan Henderson To Face Former Liverpool Teammate Xherdan Shaqiri?

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Gareth Bale
Non LFC

Watch: Gareth Bale Wonder Goals Against Austria Send Wales Into World Cup Playoff Final

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Luis Diaz
News

Watch: Brilliant Luis Diaz Goal For Colombia - Great Finish From The Liverpool Winger

By Neil Andrew8 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

Liverpool Legend Claims Mohamed Salah Is Lying About Contract Situation With FSG And The Board

By Damon Carr17 hours ago
Jude Bellingham Erling Haaland
Transfers

Report: Jude Bellingham To Liverpool Will Be ‘Difficult’ As Borussia Dortmund Will Lose Erling Haaland

By Damon Carr18 hours ago
Curtis Jones Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane Roberto Firmino
Transfers

Report: Reliable Journalist Hints That Star Liverpool Player Could Leave The Club This Summer

By Matt Thielen19 hours ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quotes

'I Don't Think They Need To Sign Another Right-Back - Former Player On Possible Deputies For Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold

By Neil Andrew19 hours ago