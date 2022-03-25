Report: Liverpool 'Locked In Battle' With Manchester United And Manchester City For 40-Goal Attacker
Liverpool are always on the lookout for new talent.
The recent links with Trent Kone-Doherty and Ben Doak prove that despite first-team success, the Club still cares about the Academy.
Now, Jurgen Klopp's side have entered the race for 16-year-old Rory Wilson.
Wilson is described as 'Scotland's brightest young talent' after an incredible start to the season that has seen him score 40 goals at the youth level.
As Manchester United and Manchester City registered their interest, Rory snubbed any talk of a new deal with Scottish side Rangers.
Liverpool quickly made it known that they would like to sign Wilson and are now "locked in a battle" to sign the prospect.
The Daily Star report that any deal would cost the winning club around £300,000 in compensation.
Many players see Kaide Gordon and Harvey Elliott's quick rise to Liverpool's first team as an enticing reason to join the Reds.
