Report: Liverpool Battling Manchester City & Barcelona For Transfer Of Benfica Striker
Liverpool are involved in a battle with Manchester City and Barcelona to sign Benfica striker Henrique Araujo according to a report.
The 20-year-old has impressed in Portugal's second tier for Benfica B scoring 13 and assisting five times in 25 games.
The form of the Portugal under 21 international has seen him rewarded with a call up to Benfica's senior team where he has made four appearances and been on the scoresheet once.
Mundo Deportivo report that Barcelona are interested in trying to sign the player but Liverpool and City have been 'following him for a long time'.
According to the Spanish publication, however, Benfica are in no mood to sell the talented Araujo who is contracted to the club until 2024 especially as they could be losing the exceptional Darwin Nunez if rumours are to be believed.
