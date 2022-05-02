Report: Liverpool, Bayern Munich & Borussia Dortmund Interested In RB Leipzig Midfielder Previously Linked With Manchester United

Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund are all interested in RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer according to a report.

IMAGO / Contrast

According to Kicker, a number of Europe's biggest clubs are interested in the Austrian who has enjoyed an impressive season at the Bundesliga club.

The 24 year old's contract is due to expire in the summer of 2023 so is unlikely to command a huge fee for his services.

Earlier this month, Bild reported that the Austrian international was on the radar of Manchester United, a player known to interim manager Ralf Rangnick who was sporting director at the Bundesliga club when Laimer was signed from RB Salzburg in 2017.

With uncertainty over the futures of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita it's quite possible Liverpool will be in the market for a midfielder so this is one to keep an eye on especially as the Merseyside club have a good relationship with the Red Bull franchise.

