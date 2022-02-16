Report: Liverpool, Bayern Munich & Tottenham Among 'Interested Clubs' In 18-Year-Old Sensation
Liverpool are among a number of teams that are interested in a player at a club where in the past they have looked to for emerging talent.
The Reds brought in Luis Diaz from FC Porto towards the end of the January transfer window but are now keen to continue the re-build of the current squad
According to SportBild via Sport Witness, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Tottenham are all interested in Red Bull Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko.
The Slovenian forward has been in good form for the Austrian team since coming into the team this season after spending the last campaign playing for Salzburg's association team FC Liefering.
He has hit the ground running and has scored seven goals and assisted seven times in all competitions since winning a place in the side.
Current Red Bull manager Matthias Jaissle believes Sesko has everything needed to be a top level striker.
“I’ve also known him since the U18s.
“He is a very complete striker. You would dream of his assets as a coach: he is fast, tall, technically good.
“He has to bring his potential onto the pitch consistently. But he still has some time; he’s only been with us since summer.”
The last comment from Jaissle suggests there Sesko may benefit from spending more time with the Austrian Bundesliga club before making a move.
As to whether he follows the path of the likes of Erling Haaland to the German Bundesliga or Takumi Minamino to the Premier League remains to be seen.
