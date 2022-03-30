Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool Beat Real Madrid & European Giants To Signing Of Fulham Sensation Fabio Carvalho

Liverpool have beaten off competition from Real Madrid and other European giants to reach a pre-contract agreement with Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho according to a report.

Fabio Carvalho

The attacking midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and it looked like Liverpool would complete a deal to sign him on the last day of the January transfer window. The deal fell through however as the paperwork could not be completed in time.

All parties seemed relaxed despite the setback with many reports claiming at the time, it would only be a matter of time before they agreed a deal for the summer.

The plan had always been to loan Carvalho back to Fulham for the rest of the season in any case alongside Neco Williams who joined the West London club for six months in January.

According to Sport, the Reds have now reached an agreement with the player many have tipped to go right to the very top hence the interest from other giants like Real Madrid.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Carvalho had represented England at under 18 level but during this international break made a scoring start to life for Portugal's under 21s.

The agreement is yet to be confirmed but Liverpool fans will be excited if the deal is made official to be signing one of Europe's top young talents.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Roberto Firmino
Quotes

'Bobby' - Roberto Firmino On His First Liverpool Nickname That Has Stuck Ever Since

By Neil Andrew26 minutes ago
Erling Haaland
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Targeting Borussia Dortmund Star Erling Haaland To Replace Mohamed Salah

By Matt Thielen1 hour ago
sipa_35835357
Opinions

Opinion: Liverpool vs Watford | Big Match Build-Up | If I Could Sign One Player From The Oppo I'd Sign...

By Dan Clubbe3 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Opinions

FIFA World Cup 2022: Best XI To Miss 2022 Qatar World Cup | Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland And More

By Damon Carr5 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'A Delicate Balancing Act' - Journalist Close To Club Says How Much He Thinks Liverpool Should Offer Mohamed Salah As Contract Stalemate Rumbles On

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Rodrygo Vinicus Jr
Transfers

Report: Liverpool, Arsenal & Newcastle Target Real Madrid Brazilian Winger As They Try And Make Room For Kylian Mbappe And Erling Haaland

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Liverpool Manchester City Anfield
News

Liverpool are to face Manchester City on the 10th of April in a match said to be the title decider. However recent reports suggest that the Reds may miss one of their key players, which could be the difference in coming away with all three points and zero points.

By Damon Carr6 hours ago
Roberto Firmino Brazil
Quotes

'I Had My Haircut Just Like Ronaldo' - Liverpool Striker Roberto Firmino On His World Cup Memories

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago