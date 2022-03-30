Report: Liverpool Beat Real Madrid & European Giants To Signing Of Fulham Sensation Fabio Carvalho

Liverpool have beaten off competition from Real Madrid and other European giants to reach a pre-contract agreement with Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho according to a report.

The attacking midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and it looked like Liverpool would complete a deal to sign him on the last day of the January transfer window. The deal fell through however as the paperwork could not be completed in time.

All parties seemed relaxed despite the setback with many reports claiming at the time, it would only be a matter of time before they agreed a deal for the summer.

The plan had always been to loan Carvalho back to Fulham for the rest of the season in any case alongside Neco Williams who joined the West London club for six months in January.

According to Sport, the Reds have now reached an agreement with the player many have tipped to go right to the very top hence the interest from other giants like Real Madrid.

Carvalho had represented England at under 18 level but during this international break made a scoring start to life for Portugal's under 21s.

The agreement is yet to be confirmed but Liverpool fans will be excited if the deal is made official to be signing one of Europe's top young talents.

