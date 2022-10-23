Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool 'Best Positioned' To Beat Real Madrid & PSG In Race For Youssoufa Moukoko

Borussia Dortmund striker is interesting some of Europe's biggest clubs with Jurgen Klopp rumoured to be keen on the 17-year-old.
Liverpool are reported to be right at the front of the queue to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Youssoufa Moukoko.

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp are keen on Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufo Moukoko according to a report.

That's according to Diario SPORT who claim that the Reds are 'best positioned to sign him with Jurgen Klopp at the LEAD'.

The Spanish publication reports that the German is sold on the player based on his performances of late and that Liverpool are ahead of Real Madrid and PSG in the race for the 17-year-old who is out of contract next summer.

Liverpool appear to be re-building for the future and have a number of players including Alex Oxlade-ChamberlainNaby KeitaRoberto Firmino, and James Milner out of contract next summer.

A lot of work could be required in the transfer market therefore over the next 12 months as Klopp looks to replace some of the players who have served him and the club so well.

Whilst the midfield is the area most in need of a refresh, Liverpool are likely to need to bring in at least one forward if the in-form Firmino does not extend his current deal at the club.

Germany under-21 international Moukoko was prolific for Dortmund's youth teams and has burst onto the scene in the Bundesliga and has four goals and three assists in ten appearances this season.

With Liverpool seemingly unable to compete with some clubs in terms of huge transfer fees, they will once again look to sign players who could become potential superstars rather than established ones and Moukoko could fit the bill.

