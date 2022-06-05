Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Change Stance On Pursuit Of Barcelona Midfielder Gavi, Kalvin Phillips A Possible Alternative

Liverpool are set to abandon their chase for 17-year-old Barcelona midfielder Gavi according to a report.

Gavi

The Reds have been strongly linked with the Spanish international over recent months and were reported to be willing to pay his release clause of €50million.

Barcelona have been trying to get the starlet to sign a new deal at the Nou Camp ahead of his current contract ending in 12 months' time.

It looks like manager Xavi has received the boost he was looking for however as Diario SPORT are reporting that Gavi could be on the verge of signing a new contract which will include a release clause worth €1 billion.

The Catalan club will be looking to tie Gavi down to a long term deal so he can lead them into the future alongside the likes of Ansu Fati, Pedri, and Ronald Araujo,

With the news that Gavi looks like extending his stay with the La Liga club, Barcelona Universal report Liverpool are withdrawing from the race in order to focus on other targets.

The publication also mentions that Liverpool could now turn their attention to Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips as they look to refresh their options in that area of Jurgen Klopp's squad.

