Report: Liverpool & Chelsea Given Hope As Transfer Target Holds Off New Contract Talks

A target for Liverpool and Chelsea is holding off contract talks at his current Premier League club as he waits for offers from some of Europe's biggest teams according to a report.

Both clubs are predicted to embark on a busy summer transfer window to add more quality to ensure they continue to challenge Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

GOAL report that Leeds United winger Raphinha is stalling on contract talks with the Yorkshire club as he waits to see if any European giants come in search of his signature.

The publication claims that the Brazilian was approached twice in January to start talks on a new deal but on both occasions, he didn't respond and could leave the club in the summer.

Since joining Leeds from Rennes in the summer of 2020, the 25 year old's form has earned him a huge reputation and seen him break into the national team where he has also excelled.

Liverpool, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich have all been credited with an interest in the player but it was expected he would sign an extension to his current deal that expires in June 2024.

Author Verdict

It is difficult to see Liverpool going for Raphinha despite their admiration for the player unless one of their attacking options move on.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino are all out of contract in 18 months so it is possible that at least one could be moved on and that being the case, Raphinha would offer a top class option as a replacement.

