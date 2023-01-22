Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in a move for Sheffield United and Norwegian midfielder, Sander Berge, according to a report.

The 24-year-old signed for the Blades in 2020 from Belgium side Genk and was predicted to have a promising future in the game.

Despite the Norwegian international showing signs of his potential with some impressive performances, a disappointing end to the season saw United relegated to the English Championship.

The Reds have been linked with a move for Berge on several occasions dating back to his time in Belgium, and a report has emerged again suggesting that their interest remains.

According to JeunesFooteux, both Liverpool and Chelsea have been following the progress of the midfielder and could make a move before the transfer window closes in January.

The French outlet also claims that with Berge out of contract at Bramall Lane in less than 18 months' time he could be available for a fee that shoud not exceed €20million this month.

Liverpool's need for midfield reinforcements is well-publicised and Berge is clearly someone that has been of interest to the Anfield hierarchy for some time.

Whilst speculation regarding a takeover at Anfield continues, it is unlikely that there will be massive investment in elite players hence Berge could be a compromise solution to help solve the problem short term.

