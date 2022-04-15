Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid & Others Keeping Tabs On France Under-21 International Striker

Liverpool, Chelsea, and Real Madrid are amongst a whole host of clubs 'keeping an eye' on French Under-21 international Mohamed-Ali Cho.

Mohamed-Ali Cho

The 18 year old striker is currently playing for Ligue 1 side Angers and has scored twice in his 26 appearances so far this season.

French publication RMC Sport (via Sport Witness) report that Olympic Marseille president Pablo Longoria has met with the player's representatives but his club could face fierce competition for his signature from a number of top European clubs.

The report claims that Leicester City and Eintracht Frankfurt positioned themselves to make a move in the January transfer window but no offer was forthcoming.

This has left the door open for Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Marseille, AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, and RB Leipzig who are all credited with an interest in the player.

Cho has just over 12 months left on his contract so it's quite possible Angers will look to cash in on their asset and could ask for an offer in excess of €25million.

