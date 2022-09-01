Report: Liverpool Chose Arthur Melo Over Chelsea Bound Denis Zakaria

Deadline day is here and a rare moment is upon us. Liverpool are involved in it. After Jordan Henderson picked up an injury last night, Jurgen Klopp was forced into the transfer window.

The Reds' recruitment staff were up late after Liverpool's 2-1 win over Newcastle United, pushing hard to bring in a midfielder.

This morning, reports stated that Arthur Melo was the player Jurgen Klopp and his team had decided on and the Brazilian was on his way to England for a medical this afternoon.

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

With the Liverpool captain adding to the long list of injuries which already includes many midfielders, the club had no other choice but to dip into the market, despite their willingness not to.

Arthur Over Zakaria?

Reports by Di Mazrio suggest that Liverpool in fact chose their soon to be loanee Arthur Melo over his Juventus teammate Denis Zakaria.

Zakaria is now, in fact, finalising a move to Premier League rivals Chelsea. Drama on the last day of the window is always expected, but Liverpool being a part of it isn't.

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

LFCTR Verdict

I think Liverpool did the right thing in choosing Melo over Zakaria, just suits the team more, but leaving any kind of deal this late is beyond a joke.

This has January 2021 written all over it when The Reds waited until there were no one left to play in defence and ended up bringing in Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies.

It nearly cost us top four last time never mind the title, being stingy and not wanting to spend could cost us once again. It already has in three matches.

