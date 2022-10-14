Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool 'Clearly Don’t Have The Funds' To Sign Kylian Mbappe

IMAGO / Xinhua

Report: Liverpool 'Clearly Don't Have The Funds' To Sign Kylian Mbappe

The Reds do not have the resources to sign the PSG superstar and Real Madrid target according to a report.
After it was revealed that Kylian Mbappe was unhappy at PSG and could look for a transfer this January, Liverpool have once again been linked to the player.

It had been widely expected that the 23-year-old would leave the Ligue 1 club in the summer with Real Madrid a likely destination but he shocked the football world by agreeing to a new three-year contract.

Liverpool are once again being linked with PSG striker, Kylian Mbappe.

Liverpool's interest is rumoured to date back several years and some outlets are reporting that they remain the only feasible option for the France international if he does force through a January transfer.

According to Jeunes Footeux (via Sport Witness) however, a move to Anfield is not on the cards for Mbappe as Liverpool ‘clearly don’t have the funds to sign him'.

The report claims that Mbappe would cost a minimum of €500million if he lowers his salary demands and the rumoured interest has ‘made the English club’s board smile’ as a result with a move quoted to be ‘simply unthinkable’.

LFCTR Verdict

Despite the constant links between Liverpool and Mbappe, we have to agree with the French publication that the cost of the deal makes this extremely unlikely.

