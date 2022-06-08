Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Close In On Transfer Agreement For Benfica Striker Darwin Nunez, Player Could Sign Five Year Deal

According to a report, Liverpool have submitted a huge offer for Benfica and Uruguay international striker Darwin Nunez.

Darwin Nunez

It's been reported over recent days that Liverpool were interested in the 22-year-old but could face stiff competition for his signature from Manchester United and Newcastle United.

According to journalist Pedro Sepulveda however, Benfica have already received Liverpool's huge offer of €100million for the Uruguayan, who caused them so much trouble as he scored against the Reds in both Champions League encounters last season.

The journalist for the Portuguese publication SIC Noticias claims that the offer is broken down into two parts with €80million being a fixed fee plus €20million add-ons and that the player will sign a 5-year deal with Liverpool.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

'@SLBenfica has already received the proposal of @LFC by Darwin Núñez. Business of 100 million euros: 80 million fixed + 20 million in objectives. @Darwinn99 will sign a 5-year contract with Liverpool.'

As always, things tend to move fast when Liverpool have made up their minds about a player but it seems they are reacting to the evolving situation with Sadio Mane who looks set to depart for Bundesliga club Bayern Munich.

Whilst a deal may be close, there is no official confirmation so Liverpool fans will have to brace themselves for an anxious few hours/days until there is more news.

