Report: Liverpool 'Closely Following' Athletic Bilbao Star Amid Roberto Firmino Exit Talk

According to reports Liverpool are 'closing following' Athletic Bilbao and Spain U21 international Nico Williams after latest news indicates a strong possibility that Roberto Firmino could depart Anfield this summer.

The 20-year-old Spanish winger who can also play forward, enjoyed an innovative season with the La Liga side last year and has been described as one of the clubs most talented players since arriving back in 2013.

Williams, who made a total of 39 appearances in all competitions last season has found himself on the radar of some of Europe's elite clubs with English powerhouse Liverpool showing serious interest in the player.

However, despite the Reds' curiosity in the youngster, the Merseyside club are apparently not prepared to meet the player's rumoured valuation of €50million according to the Liverpool Echo.

The news around Williams comes as multiple reports from Italy today suggest a £19 million deal between Liverpool's Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino and Italian juggernauts Juventus is edging closer.

According to Italian news outlet Corriere dello Sport, Firmino is said to have 'welcomed interest' from the Serie A giants as he understands he will not be a regular in the Liverpool starting 11 next season.

Despite the murmurs coming out of Italy, the Reds still haven't changed their stance on the Brazilian's contract situation and are still open to offering the 30-year-old a new short-term contract at Anfield.

Talk surrounding Firmino's situation at Liverpool is likely to continue on throughout the summer as the rumoured £19 million bid from Juventus hasn't been officially announced. At least not yet.

It is understood the Reds hierarchy are likely to pursue a possible move for Williams only if Firmino departs the club.

