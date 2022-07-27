Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool 'Closely Following' Athletic Bilbao Star Amid Roberto Firmino Exit Talk

According to reports Liverpool are 'closing following' Athletic Bilbao and Spain U21 international Nico Williams after latest news indicates a strong possibility that Roberto Firmino could depart Anfield this summer. 

The 20-year-old Spanish winger who can also play forward, enjoyed an innovative season with the La Liga side last year and has been described as one of the clubs most talented players since arriving back in 2013.

Inaki Williams Nico Williams

Williams, who made a total of 39 appearances in all competitions last season has found himself on the radar of some of Europe's elite clubs with English powerhouse Liverpool showing serious interest in the player. 

However, despite the Reds' curiosity in the youngster, the Merseyside club are apparently not prepared to meet the player's rumoured valuation of €50million according to the Liverpool Echo

The news around Williams comes as multiple reports from Italy today suggest a £19 million deal between Liverpool's Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino and Italian juggernauts Juventus is edging closer. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Roberto Firmino

According to Italian news outlet Corriere dello Sport, Firmino is said to have 'welcomed interest' from the Serie A giants as he understands he will not be a regular in the Liverpool starting 11 next season. 

Despite the murmurs coming out of Italy, the Reds still haven't changed their stance on the Brazilian's contract situation and are still open to offering the 30-year-old a new short-term contract at Anfield. 

Talk surrounding Firmino's situation at Liverpool is likely to continue on throughout the summer as the rumoured £19 million bid from Juventus hasn't been officially announced. At least not yet. 

It is understood the Reds hierarchy are likely to pursue a possible move for Williams only if Firmino departs the club. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

James Milner
Quotes

'The Drive Is To Go On And Keep Winning Trophies' - Liverpool's James Milner On Signing A New Deal At Anfield

By Rowan Lee49 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'I Believe That If He Gets An Early Goal Then He'll Settle In Nicely' - Ex-Liverpool Defender On Darwin Nuñez

By Rowan Lee1 hour ago
Alisson Becker
News

Liverpool Injury Update - Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Calvin Ramsay & Caoimhin Kelleher

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp FA Cup
Quotes

'A Night Each Second Should Have Been On Video' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Initiation Night

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Jude Bellingham
Quotes

Jude Bellingham Gives 'Huge Hint' At Liverpool Move As Borussia Dortmund Aim To Hold Onto England Star

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Wary Of Threat Of Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham & Arsenal In Premier League Title Race

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Matheus Nunes
Transfers

Report: Jurgen Klopp Wants Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes To Join Liverpool

By Damon Carr3 hours ago
Mabaya
Quotes

‘You Have to Show Some Bravery to Get There, Everybody Was Nervous When They Had to Go There, That’s Normal’ - Jurgen Klopp on Pre-season Initiations

By Matty Orme3 hours ago