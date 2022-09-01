Report: Liverpool Closing In On Loan Signing Of Juventus Midfielder

Liverpool could be about to ease their midfield injury crisis with the season-long loan signing of a Serie A midfielder.

Jurgen Klopp has been dealing with an early season injury crisis which has seen him missing Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita.

That situation appeared to worsen last night when Klopp said that skipper Jordan Henderson had picked up a hamstring injury in Liverpool's dramatic 2-1 win over Newcastle United.

The Anfield hierarchy appear to have made their move however to help ease the injury crisis and are close to agreeing to a season-long loan move for Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo.

That's according to Sky Sport international reporter Gianluca Di Marzio who claims that the 26-year-old is due to undergo a medical ahead of the deal being completed.

The Brazilian international has struggled to establish himself as a regular at Juventus since his move from Barcelona in the summer of 2020.

He does appear to have the ability to press and range of passing expected of a Liverpool midfielder under Klopp however so it will be interesting to see how he performs if the deal is completed.

As to whether there will be further business conducted by Liverpool on deadline day remains to be seen but that may now focus on outgoings only.

