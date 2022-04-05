Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Closing In On Three New Summer Signings Including Fulham's Fabio Carvalho

Liverpool are closing in on three new summer signings including that of Fulham attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho according to a report.

Fabio Carvalho

The Reds looked like they had signed the 19 year old in the January transfer window, but the deal fell through at the last minute due to paperwork issues.

It had been widely anticipated that he would be loaned back to the West London club for the rest of the season anyway but it was reported all parties were relaxed that a deal would still get done.

According to Football Insider, a Liverpool source has revealed to them the deal is 'agreed in principle' with an air of confidence inside the club it will be formalised in the coming months.

The publication also claim that similar deals are 'agreed in principle' for Celtic's 16 year old winger Ben Doak and Derry City's Trent Kone-Doherty, 15, who is regarded as one of the Republic of Ireland's top prospects.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ben Doak
Trent Kone-Doherty

Doak, who made his SPL debut earlier this year for Celtic will cost the Merseysiders £600,000.

Whilst nothing can be taken for granted until the deals are officially confirmed, it is further evidence that Liverpool are committed to attracting the best young players to the club as they plan for the future.

