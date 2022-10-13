Report: Liverpool Competing With Arsenal and Juventus For Perfect Jurgen Klopp Midfielder
Liverpool's midfield struggles have been well-documented this season. With an average age of over 30 years old Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara are arguably past their prime.
It's clear that the failure to sign a permanent midfielder this summer has had a negative impact on Liverpool's overall performance this season.
Many names have been bandied about including, but not limited to Jude Bellingham, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Federico Valverde, Marcelo Brozovic, Moises Caceido, Ismael Bennacer and Youri Tielemans
Jude Bellingham
For whatever reason, new Liverpool Sporting Director Julian Ward was unable to sign any of these potential targets.
According to Spanish media outlet Gol Digital via Liverpool.com Liverpool have joined Arsenal and Juventus in expressing interest in the 19-year-old USMNT International.
Described as a versatile box-to-box midfielder his high-energy pressing style has caught the attention of Jurgen Klopp and co.
Read More
Yunus Musah
For Valencia he has played on both flanks as well as a full-back and a winger and also in various central midfield positions.
Valued at only €30 million he could be the bargain signing of the January transfer window.
Most people agree that Liverpool need more than one signing in midfield this January and with funds apparently not too readily available this type of signing would make absolute sense.
Liverpool looked strong yesterday after hammering Rangers 7-1 but how the real test will arrive this week in the shape of a very much in-form Manchester City.
Read More Liverpool Coverage:
- Kylian Mbappe Reportedly Unhappy At PSG With The Club Willing To Sell Him To Liverpool
- Liverpool Reportedly Targeting Three Jude Bellingham Alternatives
- Liverpool Youngster Sepp Van Den Berg Ruled Out Until 2023 After Injury With Schalke
- 'He’s The Reason Salah And Mane Scored All Of Those Goals' John Barnes Assesses What Liverpool Should Do With Roberto Firmino
- ‘I Expect Salah Will Be Dropped Soon’ - Pundit Makes Startling Claim Amid Liverpool’s Poor Form
- Jurgen Klopp’s Job At Liverpool Not On The Line With Sacking Unlikely By FSG
- Arsenal Legend Arsene Wenger On Possible Cause of Liverpool's Problems
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |