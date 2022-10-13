Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Competing With Arsenal and Juventus For Perfect Jurgen Klopp Midfielder

According to a report from a major Spanish news source Liverpool will join Arsenal and Juventus in the race to sign versatile midfielder and USA International Yunus Musah.

Liverpool's midfield struggles have been well-documented this season. With an average age of over 30 years old Jordan HendersonFabinho and Thiago Alcantara are arguably past their prime. 

It's clear that the failure to sign a permanent midfielder this summer has had a negative impact on Liverpool's overall performance this season.

Many names have been bandied about including, but not limited to Jude BellinghamAurélien TchouaméniFederico ValverdeMarcelo Brozovic, Moises CaceidoIsmael Bennacer and Youri Tielemans

Jude Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund England Jude Bellingham

For whatever reason, new Liverpool Sporting Director Julian Ward was unable to sign any of these potential targets.

According to Spanish media outlet Gol Digital via Liverpool.com Liverpool have joined Arsenal and Juventus in expressing interest in the 19-year-old USMNT International.

Described as a versatile box-to-box midfielder his high-energy pressing style has caught the attention of Jurgen Klopp and co.

Yunus Musah

Yunus Musah

For Valencia he has played on both flanks as well as a full-back and a winger and also in various central midfield positions.

Valued at only €30 million he could be the bargain signing of the January transfer window. 

Most people agree that Liverpool need more than one signing in midfield this January and with funds apparently not too readily available this type of signing would make absolute sense.

Liverpool looked strong yesterday after hammering Rangers 7-1 but how the real test will arrive this week in the shape of a very much in-form Manchester City.

