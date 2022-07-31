Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Confident Of Signing Jude Bellingham & Transfer Could Happen As Early As January

Liverpool are confident of signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham and could strike a deal for a transfer as early as January according to a report.

The Reds have been linked with the 19-year-old over recent months along with fellow European giants Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Jude Bellingham

A deal for the England international this summer seems impossible as Dortmund appear resolute in the stance that they will not sell the player in the same transfer window they lost Erling Haaland to City.

According to Football Insider, sources have told them that Liverpool are confident of striking a deal for the young superstar and could even finalise it ‘within weeks’.

The publication also claims that if Liverpool can agree a deal for Bellingham, Reds fans may not have to wait until next summer with a January transfer possible.

There is no doubt that the next stage of Jurgen Klopp’s recycling of the Liverpool squad will need to be in midfield.

James Milner, Jordan Henderson, and Thiago Alcantara are all past 30 and Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have less than 12 months left on their current contracts.

Bellingham would appear to be the perfect signing in terms of his age, mentality and attributes but whether Liverpool can hold off their rivals in the race for his signature remains to be seen.

