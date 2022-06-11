Report: Liverpool Consider Alternative Transfer Strategy For Nathaniel Phillips As Joel Matip Plan Could Emerge

Liverpool appear to be having second thoughts as to whether they will sell defender Nathaniel Phillips this summer according to a report.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The 25-year-old looked like he was about to depart Anfield in the summer of 2020 but found himself thrust into first-team action after long-term injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip.

No-nonsense defender Phillips performed incredibly well under difficult circumstances and helped the team to a third-place finish which seemed unlikely weeks before.

After Van Dijk, Gomez and Matip returned to fitness, Phillips once again found himself down the pecking order at Liverpool and managed only three performances prior to being loaned to Championship club Bournemouth in January.

Liverpool received a £1.5million loan fee for the defender which was boosted by another £250,000 after the Cherries earnt promotion back to the Premier League.

IMAGO / News Images

It had been reported that Liverpool would cash in on Phillips this summer and they were looking for a fee of £15million but according to the Liverpool Echo, the Anfield hierarchy may be reconsidering that plan.

They report that Phillips could be seen as a long-term successor to Matip who has two years left on his current deal.

The Bolton-born defender is locked in at Liverpool until a year later so should they decide to keep faith with him as part of a succession plan for Matip, they may look to loan him out again next season in a similar type deal.

With Phillips unlikely to get much playing time for Liverpool over the next 12 months, he will almost certainly be playing his football away from Anfield next season.

It remains to be seen if that will be a permanent arrangement and will most likely depend on the size of any offers received this summer.

