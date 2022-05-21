Report: Liverpool 'Consider' Move For Juventus Defender Matthijs De Ligt

Liverpool are in the hunt for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, according to reports from Italian media.

The Dutchman burst onto the scene under Erik ten Hag at Ajax as a teenager and joined the Old Lady in a £77 million move in 2019 after he reached the Champions League Semi-Final.

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly interested in the centre back, but according to Calciomercato, Liverpool have joined the race for him to bolster their defensive options.

For De Ligt it would be a difficult task to break into Liverpool's first team, with the four options of Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez already providing a formidable foursome.

However, Juventus are planning to ward off the interest by offering the 22-year-old with a new contract offer until 2026.

One such offer would extend De Ligt's stay at the Old Lady with the other reportedly seeing his salary decrease, but also reducing the release clause of around €125m (£105.6m) included in his current contract.

The defender still has two years left to run on his current deal with Juventus, where he has gone on to make 116 appearances across all competitions for the club since making the move from Amsterdam three years ago.

