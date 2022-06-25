Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool Consider Selling Mohamed Salah This Summer

According to reports Liverpool's hierarchy are seriously considering selling Mohamed Salah this summer if a new contract deal is not agreed. 

As perviously reported the Egyptian King is rumoured to be demanding a salary in the region of £400k a week, however the Reds have made it clear they are not willing to pay that amount and have reportedly offered Salah £300k maximum. 

Mohamed Salah

Therefore according to the Sport Bible if a new deal is not agreed then the Reds will consider selling the 30-year-old this summer with an asking price of around £60 million. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

If Salah was to leave Anfield this summer he will be the second high calibre player to leave after Sadio Mane joined German champions Bayern Munich last week. No doubt questions over who the Reds could bring in to replace the Egyptian would arise with West Ham's Jarrod Bowen a possible target. 

It is believed Real Madrid would be interested in bidding for Salah as they have been long time admirers of him and with a price tag of just £60 million Los Blancos would get themselves an absolute bargain. 

Of course with the latest addition of Darwin Nunez along with the signing of Luis Diaz in January the Reds wouldn't see losing Mohamed Salah as such a big issue as long as they acquire the right price for him. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Jonathan David Renato Sanches
Transfers

Report: Former Liverpool Transfer Target Set To Join Premier League Rivals

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
nike-lfc-kit-deal
News

New Liverpool Training Tops Leaked Ahead Of 2022/23 Season

By Owen Cummings1 hour ago
Liverpool, 1978, Champions League
News

Liverpool's Greatest Ever Goal: Top Five Revealed

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA - Saturday, July 20, 2019: Liverpool's Joel Matip drinks water during an open training session at Fenway Park ahead of a friendly against Seville on day five of the club's pre-season tour of America.
Articles

The Confirmed Dates And Venues For Liverpool’s Pre-season Fixtures

By Julian Prahalathan2 hours ago
Taiwo Awoniyi
Transfers

Report: Former Liverpool Forward Joins Nottingham Forest From Union Berlin

By Owen Cummings2 hours ago
Naby Keita Thiago Alcantara
Quotes

'A Bit Of A Conundrum That One' - Former Liverpool Player On Whether Naby Keita Should Be Sold

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Liverpool Kit Nike Standard Chartered
Quotes

Finance Guru - Liverpool Could Demand Higher Annual Fee From Nike If Kit Plan Goes Ahead

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Christian Pulisic Timo Werner
Transfers

'If Anyone Could....It's Klopp' - Pundit On Liverpool Transfer Links To Chelsea Striker

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago