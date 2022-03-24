Report: Liverpool "Considering" Swoop For Ex-Hammer Forward Sebastien Haller, With Divock Origi Departing

Liverpool are considering a move for ex-West Ham forward Sebastien Haller, according to online news outlet Blaze Trends.

The report indicated that Haller is one of a number of potential attacking options being weighed up by Klopp as he begins planning for a future beyond Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, and Mohammed Salah. The trio are all out of contract on 30 June 2023.

The Red's recruitment team reportedly view Haller, who turns 28-years-old in June, as a "decisive player" who still has "a lot to offer" at Premier League level. The Ivory Coast international scored 14 goals in 54 appearances for the Hammers. He left for Ajax in January 2021 for £20.25 million.

The player is also being closely monitored by Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan, Blaze Trends claimed.

Haller is second only to Robert Lewandowski in the Champions League scoring charts this season, with eleven goals. He has also scored an impressive 20 goals and contributed seven assists in 24 appearances in Eredivisie so far in 21/22.

Transfermarkt's current valuation of the player is £27 million. Blaze Trends speculate that Ajax could demand a fee of between £40 and £50 million.

His current deal at the Amsterdam club expires in 2025.

Worth noting

Liverpool cult hero Divock Origi, arguably Liverpool's sixth choice forward option, is almost certain to leave in the summer.

The link with Haller comes with Origi reportedly on the brink of agreeing to a free transfer to AC Milan. The Belgian scored crucial goals in both the Champions League semi-final and final for the Reds in 2019.

