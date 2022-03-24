Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool "Considering" Swoop For Ex-Hammer Forward Sebastien Haller, With Divock Origi Departing

Liverpool are considering a move for ex-West Ham forward Sebastien Haller, according to online news outlet Blaze Trends.

The report indicated that Haller is one of a number of potential attacking options being weighed up by Klopp as he begins planning for a future beyond Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, and Mohammed Salah. The trio are all out of contract on 30 June 2023.

The Red's recruitment team reportedly view Haller, who turns 28-years-old in June, as a "decisive player" who still has "a lot to offer" at Premier League level. The Ivory Coast international scored 14 goals in 54 appearances for the Hammers. He left for Ajax in January 2021 for £20.25 million.

Sebastien Haller

The player is also being closely monitored by Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan, Blaze Trends claimed.

Haller is second only to Robert Lewandowski in the Champions League scoring charts this season, with eleven goals. He has also scored an impressive 20 goals and contributed seven assists in 24 appearances in Eredivisie so far in 21/22.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Transfermarkt's current valuation of the player is £27 million. Blaze Trends speculate that Ajax could demand a fee of between £40 and £50 million.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

His current deal at the Amsterdam club expires in 2025.

Worth noting

Liverpool cult hero Divock Origi, arguably Liverpool's sixth choice forward option, is almost certain to leave in the summer.

Divock Origi

The link with Haller comes with Origi reportedly on the brink of agreeing to a free transfer to AC Milan. The Belgian scored crucial goals in both the Champions League semi-final and final for the Reds in 2019.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Trent Alexander-Arnold Andy Robertson
Quotes

'Born To Be Full-Backs' - Former Liverpool Defender On The Qualities Of Trent Alexander-Arnold & Andy Robertson

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Maracana
Non LFC

Brazil v Chile: How to Watch/Live Stream | World Cup 2022 Qualifying Match - Liverpool's Alisson Becker & Fabinho In Action

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Neco Williams
Non LFC

Wales v Austria: How to Watch/Live Stream | World Cup 2022 Playoff Semi-Final

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Liverpool Kit Nike Standard Chartered
Articles

Leaked: Liverpool's Home, Away & Third Kits For The 2022/23 Season

By Neil Andrew19 hours ago
Alisson warms up
Quotes

Liverpool Goalkeeper Alisson Becker Explains How Pep Guardiola Has Influenced His Ability With His Feet

By Neil Andrew20 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane
News

Egypt v Senegal: How to Watch/Live Stream | World Cup 2022 Playoffs - Mohamed Salah & Sadio Mane Face Off Again

By Neil Andrew20 hours ago
Andy Robertson
Quotes

'Top Of The List' - Fabio Aurelio On Liverpool Left Back Andy Robertson

By Neil Andrew20 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger Fastest Players In The Premier League, But Who Wins?

By Damon Carr20 hours ago