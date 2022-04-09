Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Contact Agent Of La Liga Star Over Potential Transfer - Possible Mohamed Salah Replacement?

Liverpool have reportedly contacted the agent of a La Liga winger as they continue to assess their attacking options for the future.

Mohamed Salah's contract saga continues to rumble on and with his teammates Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane also out of contract in the summer of 2023, the Reds may need contingency plans in place should any of the trio who have served Liverpool so well move on.

Roberto Firmino (C), Mohamed Salah (L) and Sadio Mane (R) celebrate

Diogo Jota has already proved he can fill the boots of the famous front three and since signing in January Luis Diaz looks to fit Jurgen Klopp's team like a glove.

According to El Nacional, Liverpool have already contacted the representatives of Villarreal wide player Arnaut Danjuma.

Dutch international, Danjuma, signed for Unai Emery's team last summer from English Championship side Bournemouth and has been a revelation scoring 14 goals in all competitions and helping Villarreal into the Champions League quarter-finals.

Arnaut Danjuma

The Spanish publication claims Klopp has asked Liverpool to try and sign the 25 year old who is willing to consider his options away from the La Liga club after just one season.

Villarreal are reported to be willing to listen to offers of €60million which would make a Liverpool move unlikely unless one of their big name forwards move on in the summer.

