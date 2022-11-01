Report: Liverpool Continue Interest In Serie A Defender As They Eye Van Dijk Successor

According to reports in Italy Liverpool are said to still be interested in Dutch centre-back Peer Schuurs as they continue to find replacements for the ageing Virgil van Dijk.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

As reported in the Liverpool Echo the players agent confirmed back in September that the Reds along with fellow Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur were interested in signing his client.

However, unfortunately for both clubs they missed out on his signature as the 22-year-old decided to swap Eredivisie for Serie A in a move from Ajax to Torino.

It is no surprise Liverpool are back in for Schurrs given his excellent form in Italy so far this season making him a standout target for many of Europe's top clubs.

One plus for the Reds in their reported pursue of the Dutchman is that his current market value is rumoured to be around £9m which could mean a move in January may be more preferable.

Liverpool aren't shy of defenders, however keeping them all fit is another regular problem for the Reds with Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konaté all injury prone.

Therefore due to the Reds current injury concerns a move for Schuurs may come earlier than originally planned despite the player only just arriving in Turin.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |