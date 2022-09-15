Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Continue To Be Linked With Real Madrid Winger

Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio is once again being linked with a move to Liverpool according to reports in Spain.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Throughout the summer it was reported by the Daily Mail that Spanish winger Marco Asensio would be open to taking a wage cut amid rumours he was likely to depart the Santiago Bernabéu. 

Marco Asensio

Despite the 26-year-old still having a whole year remaining on his current contract with Los Blancos it has continually been reported that the Spaniard definitely wants to leave the club. 

Asensio who was told he is surplus to requirements by Real boss Carlo Ancelotti is looking to venture elsewhere with his future at Madrid well and truly over. 

A number of other top European clubs have shown interest in the winger including Arsenal and AC Milan who have all been heavily linked with the player throughout the summer. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Marco Asensio, Andrew Robertson

With Madrid almost certain of Asensio's exit, the club have reportedly asked potential suitors to cough up a sum of £25 million in order to secure his signature, however the price could drop further. 

There have been previous murmurs in the Spanish capital of Asensio favouring a move to Merseyside this summer. However, it is understood that the Reds rejected the chance to sign the player. 

Nevertheless, this story isn't going away anytime soon with recent reports from Sport claiming the Reds may reignite their interest in the winger come January. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Schedule

Liverpool Harvey Elliott
Quotes

'Now We’re All Ready To Go' - Liverpool's Harvey Elliott On Squad Mentality

By Rowan Lee
Liverpool Mohamed Salah Luis Diaz Harvey Elliott
Quotes

'It’s A Big Improvement From Last Week' - Liverpool's Harvey Elliott On Victory Over Ajax

By Rowan Lee
Real Madrid, Champions League
News

UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 Fixtures & Results - 13th to 14th September

By Neil Andrew
Champions League Trophy
Non LFC

Watch: Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham Goal Against Manchester City | UEFA Champions League

By Damon Carr
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Liverpool In Pole Position To Sign Jude Bellingham From Borussia Dortmund

By Neil Andrew
Joel Matip Liverpool Virgil van Dijk Darwin Nunez Fabinho
Match Coverage

Liverpool 2-1 Ajax: Player Ratings | Joel Matip | Kostas Tsimikas | Trent Alexander-Arnold

By Damon Carr
Arthur Melo
Transfers

Report: Loan Of Arthur Melo To Liverpool Could End In January

By Neil Andrew
Jordan Henderson Harvey Elliott
Opinions

Three Decisions For Jurgen Klopp When Liverpool Return After International Break

By Neil Andrew