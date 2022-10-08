Report: Liverpool Continue To Be Linked With Winger Who Was Earmarked As Sadio Mane Replacement
Liverpool remain interested in Rennes winger Jeremy Doku who has been a long-term target according to a report.
The 20-year-old has been continually linked with a move to the Merseyside club and was viewed as someone who could eventually replace Sadio Mane.
Of course, Liverpool made a surprise move to sign Colombian Luis Diaz from FC Porto last January, and whilst he looks like being the immediate replacement for the Senegalese, according to calciomercato, the Reds are still interested in Doku.
The speculation about a move to Anfield started when the Belgian international and his family were invited to Liverpool back in 2017 by Jurgen Klopp when he was playing for Anderlecht.
In October 2020 however, he made the move from Belgium to Ligue 1 club Rennes for a fee of £23.4million.
Despite not kicking on since his move to France, the Italian publication claim that Liverpool remain interested and could be joined in the race for Doku by Arsenal and Chelsea.
It isn't only the Premier League however that are interested according to the report with Napoli and Juventus also linked.
