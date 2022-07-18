Report: Liverpool Continue To Monitor £23m RB Leipzig Midfielder

With Liverpool and Red Bull football group's strong business partnership it's no surprise players involving the two organisations are being linked to one another.

Earlier this year there were reports in the Football Express that seemed to suggest the Reds were monitoring 21-year-old Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai and that a deal could be done later this year.

It is however understood that Liverpool are still tracking the Hungarian international as they see him as the type of player that would thrive playing under current Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

The Leipzig midfielder has been one of the most talked about players in the German Bundesliga for the last few years and has attracted attention from many of Europe's elite clubs.

However, it is believed that with the connection Liverpool and Leipzig have involving past business deals Szoboszlai's transfer from Germany to Merseyside is a high possibility in the future.

Leipzig of course are the former team of Naby Keita and Ibrahima Konate who now both reside in Merseyside. Nevertheless Szoboszlai's possible transfer to Liverpool is unlikely this year due to only just joining the German side.

Despite this however, a future move to Anfield is well and truly a possibility with both parties interested in making the transfer happen at some point if everything goes to plan.