Report: Liverpool Could Bid For Arsenal Target Youri Tielemans, Price Could Be Slashed

A journalist has claimed that he would not be surprised if Liverpool make a late bid for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The 25-year-old has less than a year left on his contract and has been heavily linked with Arsenal over recent weeks with the Foxes expected to sell.

As Jurgen Klopp deals with an injury crisis at the club, and the absence of Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, CBS Sports Golazo journalist Ben Jacobs admitted he would not be surprised to see Liverpool make a late move for the talented Belgian.

He also claimed however that the player himself is interested in joining Arsenal and a deal is still 'very possible'.

Asking Price

Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad have also claimed that Leicester maybe willing to accept a fee as low as €20million for a player who scored the FA Cup winning goal for the Foxes in 2021.

LFCTR Verdict

It does seem likely that Tielemans will be on the move this summer and the price quoted would be a steal for such a talented player.

Liverpool should be interested at that price even if there are questions marks over his ability to adapt to the demands of a Klopp midfield role.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |