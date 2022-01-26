Report: Liverpool Could Bid For Luis Diaz 'In Next Few Hours', Player Not Convinced By Tottenham Offer

After news emerged that Tottenham had bid €45million plus add ons for Porto winger Luis Diaz, a report has claimed the player is not convinced by the offer and that Liverpool could make a formal bid 'in the next few hours'.

The report from BluRadio Colombia claims that according to the media, the 25-year-old 'is not convinced' by Tottenham's offer with journalist Marina Granziera saying "Tottenham gave Porto 48 hours to decide. The Portuguese say that 'Lucho' Díaz is not so happy about the offer."

The Colombian outlet goes on to say that it hasn't been ruled out that 'in the next few hours Liverpool will present a formal offer for Diaz.'

The player who has scored 16 goals this season is currently on international duty with Colombia and it is possible his future will be decided whilst away.

With the January transfer window just a few days away from closing, it looks like a critical time for the future of Luis Diaz.

The first step would appear to be whether Porto accepts the offer from Tottenham and if they do, it will then be over to the player and his representatives to make a decision.

Liverpool have been linked with Diaz for several months. With the North London team forcing the issue, it will be interesting to see if the Merseyside club really had any intent to sign the player as they will surely need to take action if Tottenham's offer is accepted.

