Report: Liverpool Could Ease Striker Issues With Cut Price Adama Traore Deal From Wolves

As a busy January approaches, Liverpool could ease their striker worries with the signing of Adama Traore from Wolves according to a report.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The Reds face Chelsea on Sunday in the Premier League before both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane head off to AFCON along with midfielder Naby Keita.

Divock Origi has been missing for a few weeks after two winning goals in four days against Wolves and AC Milan and Takumi Minamino has been missing since his sensational strike in the Carabao Cup quarter final against Leicester City.

With Roberto Firmino not pictured in recent training photos and Jurgen Klopp reporting three new 'suspected' positive Covid cases in the squad, there is a concern that the Brazilian also maybe missing for the Stamford Bridge clash and beyond.

This could mean that Diogo Jota is the only forward fit and available to Klopp once Salah and Mane head off to AFCON.

According to the The Mirror however, Liverpool can solve the issue with the cut price signing of Spanish international Traore.

The 25 year old who has been linked with Tottenham, Newcastle and Liverpool in the past is reported to be available for a cut price fee of just £20million.

Last summer, the price for the explosive winger was said to be £50million so this obviously offers an opportunity for interested clubs.

Author Verdict

Traore is a player that looks like he has the ability to be world class but question marks remain regarding his end product.

I think at £20million, it is worth the risk and the player could prove to be a fabulous impact player for Klopp.

Imagine his qualities coming on for the last 20 minutes of games when teams are tiring.

Add in the fact he would be working with Klopp at Liverpool and this deal should it happen has some very interesting ingredients.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook