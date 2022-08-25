Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Could Make £21m Attempt For Midfielder Leandro Paredes

According to various reports, Liverpool may approach Paris Saint-Germain to sign a player who has been expected to leave. The fee could be around £21 million.

Paris Saint-Germain Leandro Paredes

Leandro Paredes has been touted as a potential midfield solution for Liverpool with CalcioMercatoWeb reporting that Liverpool "hold an interest" in the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder.

It's almost certain that Leandro Paredes will leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer, with the club's valuation standing at around £21 million. Juventus are the leading club to sign the midfielder, after it seemed they may have been losing Adrien Rabiot.

Adrien Rabiot's expected move to Manchester United has since seemingly fallen through - potentially meaning Juventus aren't as eager to sign Leandro Paredes from Paris Saint-Germain.

Paris Saint-Germain Leandro Paredes

Argentina's TNT Sports also said that Liverpool is a potential destination for the 28-year-old.

My verdict is that Liverpool signing Leandro Paredes seems unlikely, with sources close to Juventus subtly saying the deal is almost done.

If Liverpool want to fix this midfield issue they have got they will either need to await for the return of key players who are currently injured such as Thiago and Naby Keita, or make some moves in the transfer market. However, I don't think it'll be Leandro Paredes.

