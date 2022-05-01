Report: Liverpool Could Make £34 Million Move For Defender After Contacting Representatives But Only If Joe Gomez Leaves Club

As the summer transfer window approaches, speculation is rife as to how Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp may look to tweak his squad to keep them at the very top of the game.

Liverpool are enjoying a brilliant season where they are still chasing the Premier League title, Champions League, and FA Cup to add to the Carabao Cup trophy they won in February.

According to O Jogo (via Liverpool Echo), the Merseyside club could make a move for Braga central defender David Carmo.

The player is currently contracted to the Primeira Liga club until 2025 but is rumoured to have a buy-out clause of £34million.

The Portuguese publication also claims that Liverpool have made contact with Braga in recent weeks to understand what it would take to get a deal done.

Whilst the Reds appear to be keen on Carmo and have been for some time, they currently have four top-quality centre-backs.

Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Ibrahima Konate have all excelled this season and have shared the bulk of the responsibility.

The one player who hasn't had as much game time as he would have liked is Joe Gomez and there have been rumours he could move on in the summer.

Gomez has found more game time of late, however, filling in for right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and was excellent in the 1-0 victory over Newcastle United on Saturday.

After the injury nightmares from last season, the likes of van Dijk and Matip have hardly missed a game that has limited Gomez even further.

It seems, for now, Gomez is happy at Liverpool and if that is the case, it would probably rule out any move for Carmo for now at least.

