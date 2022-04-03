Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Could Make Huge Move For Serie A Star As Possible Mohamed Salah Replacement

Liverpool could make a huge move for a Serie A striker if Mohamed Salah leaves the club according to a report.

The Egyptian is out of contract in just under 15 months and there are conflicting reports as to whether he will commit his future to Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah

Journalist Niccolo Ceccarini has been speaking to Tuttomercatoweb (via Sport Witness) about Inter Milan and Liverpool linked striker Lautaro Martinez.

He believes the Argentine remains pivotal to the Serie A club’s plans but they may consider a sale if a huge offer is made.

“As for Lautaro, the club’s (Inter’s) position is very clear.

“The Argentine striker remains central and fundamental in the Nerazzurri project, but in the face of a big offer, Inter will still make a reflection”.

Lautaro Martinez

Ceccarini went on to say that Liverpool could be a possible destination for the 24 year old who scored a sensational goal in the Champions League at Anfield, if Salah was to move on at the end of the season.

“We have to understand if a big European name will come forward concretely. Liverpool is a possibility, especially if Salah should leave at the end of this season.”

