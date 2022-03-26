Report: Liverpool Could Raid Porto Again For 22 Year Old After Luis Diaz Transfer, Bayern Munich Also Interested

After the shock signing of Luis Diaz, Liverpool are interested in another FC Porto player according to a report.

The Reds shocked everyone when they swooped for the Colombian international for a fee of €45million plus €15million add ons in January to fight off interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo via Sport Witness, that may not be the end of Liverpool's interest in players from the Primeira Liga team.

They claim that Liverpool are now interested in playmaker Vitinha with Jurgen Klopp's assistant Pep Lijnders 'keeping a close eye' on the player.

Vitinha spent last season at Wolves where he had an unconvincing loan spell, contributing only one assist and no goals in 19 Premier League appearances.

The 22 year old has returned to Portugal however and established himself as a key player and regular in Porto's first team, clocking up 38 appearances in all competitions this season.

It would appear a number of top European clubs including Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and Lazio have all been alerted to Vitinha's performances this season.

With interest ramping up, however, the outlet claim potential suitors may be forced to pay the €40million release clause to secure his services.

