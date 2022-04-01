Report: Liverpool Could Receive Transfer Windfall If Former Player Moves On, Newcastle, West Ham & Southampton Interested
Liverpool could receive a significant transfer windfall if a player they sold last summer moves again in the upcoming transfer window.
Taiwo Awoniyi was sold by the Reds for a fee reported to be £6.5million to Bundesliga club Union Berlin after he impressed on loan the season before.
The Nigerian international has been in sensational form since his permanent move scoring 16 goals and assisting four times.
According to Neil Jones of Goal, the 24 year old could again be on the move this summer with interest from three Premier League clubs.
Jones claims that Awoniyi, who is now valued at around £25million is now wanted by Newcastle United, West Ham United and Southampton in the summer.
As Liverpool inserted a 10% sell on clause into the sale to Union Berlin, they would receive what could be a significant amount of money should the player be sold.
