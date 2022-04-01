Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool Could Receive Transfer Windfall If Former Player Moves On, Newcastle, West Ham & Southampton Interested

Liverpool could receive a significant transfer windfall if a player they sold last summer moves again in the upcoming transfer window.

Taiwo Awoniyi was sold by the Reds for a fee reported to be £6.5million to Bundesliga club Union Berlin after he impressed on loan the season before.

The Nigerian international has been in sensational form since his permanent move scoring 16 goals and assisting four times.

Taiwo Awoniyi

According to Neil Jones of Goal, the 24 year old could again be on the move this summer with interest from three Premier League clubs.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jones claims that Awoniyi, who is now valued at around £25million is now wanted by Newcastle United, West Ham United and Southampton in the summer.

As Liverpool inserted a 10% sell on clause into the sale to Union Berlin, they would receive what could be a significant amount of money should the player be sold.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Old Trafford
Non LFC

Manchester United v Leicester City: How To Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

'I Think Dortmund Would Accept An Offer' - Former Player On Price Tag Of Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Liverpool Crest Anfield
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Agree First Signing Of Summer Transfer Window

By Neil Andrew15 hours ago
Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah Roberto Firmino
Opinions

Agent Of Liverpool Superstar Finally Breaks Silence On Contract Extension As Uncertainty Surrounds His Future

By Damon Carr15 hours ago
Thiago Mattias Klich
Quotes

'I Never Had A Month So Exciting' - Thiago Alcantara On A Pivotal April For Liverpool

By Neil Andrew16 hours ago
FIFA World Cup Draw
Articles

FIFA 2022 World Cup Simulated Draw - England To Face Germany & USA To Battle Favourites Brazil

By Neil Andrew16 hours ago
World Cup
News

FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw - When Is It?, How To Watch, Qualified Teams, Format, Seeded Teams, Pot Details

By Neil Andrew17 hours ago
Liverpool in Thailand
News

Confirmed: Liverpool Pencil In July Friendly With Manchester United As Part Of Far East Tour

By Zubin Daver18 hours ago