Report: Liverpool Could Replicate Fabinho Transfer Move To Beat Chelsea & Manchester United To Aurelien Tchouameni

Liverpool could be set to return to AS Monaco to sign Aurelien Tchouameni and beat off competition from rivals Chelsea and Manchester United according to a report.

Photo Jean Catuffe / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA

In the summer of 2018, the Reds signed Fabinho from the French club out of nowhere and The Express report that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could try and repeat that transfer move to secure one of the best players in Ligue 1.

There are a number of doubts regarding the futures of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita which could mean that Klopp will look to refresh his options in the middle of the park in the summer.

Tchouameni has been impressive since signing from Bordeaux and has forced his way into Didier Deschamps' France national team. He is a powerful midfielder who can play in the 'number six' role but is also comfortable playing as a box to box midfielder.

The 22 year old has been linked with a number of Europe's top clubs including Liverpool for many months and it is felt his physical style of play would be perfect for the Premier League.

A large fee in the range of €40 to €50million is likely to be needed to get Monaco to part with their young superstar but he would tick a number of boxes for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp continues his rebuild.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook