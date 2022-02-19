Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool Could Replicate Fabinho Transfer Move To Beat Chelsea & Manchester United To Aurelien Tchouameni

Liverpool could be set to return to AS Monaco to sign Aurelien Tchouameni and beat off competition from rivals Chelsea and Manchester United according to a report.

Aurelien Tchouameni

In the summer of 2018, the Reds signed Fabinho from the French club out of nowhere and The Express report that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could try and repeat that transfer move to secure one of the best players in Ligue 1.

There are a number of doubts regarding the futures of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita which could mean that Klopp will look to refresh his options in the middle of the park in the summer.

Tchouameni has been impressive since signing from Bordeaux and has forced his way into Didier Deschamps' France national team. He is a powerful midfielder who can play in the 'number six' role but is also comfortable playing as a box to box midfielder.

Read More

The 22 year old has been linked with a number of Europe's top clubs including Liverpool for many months and it is felt his physical style of play would be perfect for the Premier League.

A large fee in the range of €40 to €50million is likely to be needed to get Monaco to part with their young superstar but he would tick a number of boxes for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp continues his rebuild.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Could Replicate Fabinho Transfer Move To Beat Chelsea & Manchester United To Aurelien Tchouameni

By Neil Andrew
1 minute ago
Diogo Jota Arturo Vidal
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Norwich City | Premier League | Jurgen Klopp Provides Diogo Jota Injury Update

By Neil Andrew
7 minutes ago
Liverpool, Norwich, Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Norwich City | Surprising Predicted Lineup / Team Emerges Online | Seven Changes?

By Neil Andrew
21 minutes ago
163-134536-salah-liverpool-mbappe-psg-new-player_700x400-1
Transfers

Are Liverpool Back In The Driving Seat To Seal The Signing Of Kylian Mbappe?

By Zubin Daver
1 hour ago
Dean Smith in the Carrow Road dugout.
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Norwich City : Dean Smith - The Man In The Dugout

By Conor Jones
1 hour ago
Mestalla Stadium Valencia
Non LFC

Valencia v Barcelona: How to Watch / Live Stream | La Liga | UK, US, Canada, India, Spain

By Neil Andrew
2 hours ago
Allianz Arena
Non LFC

Bayern Munich v SpVgg Greuther Fürth: How to Watch / Live Stream | Bundesliga | UK, US, Canada, India, Germany

By Neil Andrew
2 hours ago
Inter Milan v Liverpool
Match Coverage

Predicted Lineup: Liverpool vs Norwich | Luis Diaz to start? Diogo Jota out? Joel Matip to be return?

By Julian Prahalathan
3 hours ago