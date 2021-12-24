Report: Liverpool Could Save Eduardo Camavinga From Real Madrid 'Monumental Rage'

According to a report, Liverpool are weighing up a €45million move for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

The 19 year old only moved to the Spanish capital in the summer, making the move from Ligue 1 club Rennes, for a reported fee of around £30million.

IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

As reported by Catalan publication El Nacional, the France international is said to be increasingly frustrated by his lack of game time over recent weeks.

He did play 90 minutes on Wednesday in the 2-1 win at Athletic Bilbao but during previous matches has only featured on the bench.

Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro are Carlo Ancelotti's first choices in his starting XI for the midfield positions with Fede Valverde and Camavinga battling it out for the next spot in the pecking order.

The report claims with the team doing well, the Italian manager does not want to keep unhappy players.

Camavinga is reported as being in a 'monumental rage' over the situation and could be looking for a move away after just six months in Spain.

The player is known to be admired by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and it is reported that Liverpool are considering a €45million move for Camavinga who is acknowledged as an elite talent.

Author Verdict

It is unlikely that the Frenchman will be looking to move so early in his Real Madrid career.

Kroos and Modric are both the wrong side of 30 and nearing the end of their contracts at the club.

Camavinga may need to be patient in the short term but he will surely be part of a rebuilt Real Madrid midfield in years to come.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook