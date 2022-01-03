Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Report: Liverpool Could Seal Barcelona Forward Ousmane Dembele Transfer For Bargain Price In January

Author:

After contract talks stalled, it looks likely that Ousmane Dembele will leave Barcelona in the coming months and according to a report Liverpool could buy him for a bargain price in January.

The player is out of contract at the end of the season and it looks as though talks on a possible extension have now reached a stalemate.

Ousmane Dembele

According to El Nacional, the 24 year old will now not form part of manager Xavi's plans going forward this season.

The Catalan publication claims that with Jurgen Klopp a keen admirer of the French international that Liverpool could make a bid for him in January.

After Sunday's draw with Chelsea, the Reds now lose both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to the AFCON tournament for what could be for more than a month depending on how their team's fare.

This leaves Liverpool short in the striking department with Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino currently injured and Roberto Firmino in isolation with a 'suspected' positive Covid-19 test.

Dembele is now free to talk to interested parties about a summer transfer but the report suggests that Liverpool could obtain the services of the pacey forward for just €10million should they wish to pursue a deal in January.

Author Verdict

Despite Dembele's obvious talent and Liverpool's need to freshen up their striking options, the concerns over his injury troubles makes him an unlikely target.

Whilst it cannot be ruled out completely due to Klopp's admiration for the player, a move to PSG should Kylian Mbappe move in the summer seems more realistic.

