Liverpool could look to sell Caoimhin Kelleher and Nat Phillips to raise funds for a summer spree, according to reports.

The Reds languish in ninth place and without Champions League football could be forced to sell several players to be able to invest, says James Pearce of The Athletic.

Kelleher rose to prominence during the 21/22 domestic cup double, with heroic penalty saves and incredible individual performances helping the Reds to two trophies in the campaign.

Kelleher lifting the 2022 Carabao Cup. IMAGO / PA Images

He joined the Reds academy from Ringmahon Rangers in his native Ireland, and has made nine appearances for his country thus far.

Kelleher is widely regarded as one of the Premier League's best deputies, and would be well within his rights to ask for more football considering he has Alisson to contend with.

He is contracted until 2026, so would demand a high fee. He could have Premier League interest too.

Nat Phillips rose to Reds stardom in an injury crisis, covering for the injured centre-backs in 2020/21.

He made 17 Premier League appearances and led the Reds to an unlikely third-placed finish, but has failed to settle into a first-team role since, only making five appearances this term.

A loan spell at Bournemouth didn't materialise into a permanent move, and the 25-year-old needs a move for the good of his long-term career prospects.

Should Liverpool need to sell? Not particularly, but with questions still rising about their ownership status come the summer, it may be required to shift on some 'deadwood'.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |