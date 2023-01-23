Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Could Sell Two Stars To Raise Funds For Summer Spree

IMAGO / PA Images

Report: Liverpool Could Sell Two Stars To Raise Funds For Summer Spree

Liverpool could look to sell Caoimhin Kelleher and Nat Phillips to raise funds for a summer spree, according to reports.

The Reds languish in ninth place and without Champions League football could be forced to sell several players to be able to invest, says James Pearce of The Athletic.

Kelleher rose to prominence during the 21/22 domestic cup double, with heroic penalty saves and incredible individual performances helping the Reds to two trophies in the campaign.

Caoimhin Kelleher

Kelleher lifting the 2022 Carabao Cup.

He joined the Reds academy from Ringmahon Rangers in his native Ireland, and has made nine appearances for his country thus far.

Kelleher is widely regarded as one of the Premier League's best deputies, and would be well within his rights to ask for more football considering he has Alisson to contend with.

He is contracted until 2026, so would demand a high fee. He could have Premier League interest too.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Nat Phillips rose to Reds stardom in an injury crisis, covering for the injured centre-backs in 2020/21.

He made 17 Premier League appearances and led the Reds to an unlikely third-placed finish, but has failed to settle into a first-team role since, only making five appearances this term.

A loan spell at Bournemouth didn't materialise into a permanent move, and the 25-year-old needs a move for the good of his long-term career prospects.

Should Liverpool need to sell? Not particularly, but with questions still rising about their ownership status come the summer, it may be required to shift on some 'deadwood'.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Schedule

imago0007073199h
Exclusive Interviews

EXCLUSIVE: "It Wasn't A Pre-Planned Thing," John Barnes On His Famous Goal Against Brazil

By Sam Jones
Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Jude Bellingham 'Expected To Reject' New Borussia Dortmund Contract As Liverpool, Real Madrid & Manchester City Chase Transfer

By Neil Andrew
John Henry FSG Jurgen Klopp
News

Report: Liverpool In Takeover Talks With Qatar Investment Authority Representatives

By Neil Andrew
Real Madrid UEFA Super Cup Karim Benzema
Match Coverage

Athletic Club v Real Madrid - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
Mohamed Salah
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive Interview: Athletic's Abdul Rehman - The Positive Impact Of Having Muslim Players In The Premier League

By Damon Carr
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea: Player Ratings

By Damon Carr
Sheffield United Sander Berge
Transfers

Report: Liverpool & Chelsea Interested In January Transfer Of Sander Berge

By Neil Andrew
Barcelona
Match Coverage

Barcelona v Getafe - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew