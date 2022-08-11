Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Could Sign Franck Kessie from Barcelona on a Free Transfer

Both Frank Kessie and Andreas Christensen signed for Barcelona this summer, but with the prospect of them not being able to be registered in time for the start of La Liga, they could leave the club on free transfers - with the former being an old Liverpool target, according to the Liverpool ECHO.

Barcelona are in well-reported financial turmoil and ahead of the new season, they've bolstered their squad with Pablo Torre (€5m), Raphina (€58m), Robert Lewandowski (€45m), Jules Kounde (€50m), Andreas Christensen (Free) and Franck Kessie (Free). Where they've found the money to finance these deals is anyone's guess, but there are worries that the club won't be able to register those last two (Christensen and Kessie).

The Catalan giants signed Franck Kessie on a free transfer deal from AC Milan at the end of the 2021-22 season. There had been speculation last season that Liverpool were interested in signing the Ivorian, but the transfer fee would've amounted to possibly greater than £60 million from AC Milan.

Barcelona Franck Kessie
Should the worst come to fruition for Barcelona and they are unable to register Franck Kessie, it could potentially open up the transfer to a willing club for free.

Liverpool may be looking to strengthen their midfield after an injury to Thiago was added to an already long list of midfield absences, including Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Curtis Jones.

Jurgen Klopp stressed at the weekend that there were no plans to sign an additional midfielder as he believed his squad was strong enough and the club had enough midfielders.

