December 22, 2021
Report: Liverpool Could Sign Player Dubbed 'The Next Kevin De Bruyne' For Bargain Price

Liverpool have been given an indication of the minimum price they will need to pay for Polish sensation Kacper Kozlowski according to a report.

Both the Reds and Brighton & Hove Albion have been rumoured of late to have made bids for the player who has been compared with Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne.

Kacper Kozlowski

As reported by HITC, Pogon Szczecin director Dariusz Adamczuk told Radio Szczecin that Kozlowski will be sold for no less than £7million.

“Negotiations are not finished yet.

"But his transfer fee will certainly be more than two times higher than for Adam Buksa or Sebastian Walukiewicz.”

As Buksa and Walukiewicz were sold for £3.5million each it would appear that the minimum Szczecin will accept for the 18 year old is £7million.

The report claims that Adamczuk has admitted negotiations with a Premier League club are already underway though he did not indicate who that club was.

Liverpool are rumoured to have bid £10million with Brighton offering £8million but there seemed to be a hint about the possible destination of the Polish international based on Adamczuk's comments.

“Nothing is a foregone conclusion but it will be very hard to keep Kacper.

“We are fighting for him to stay with us but it might be hard.”

“We are in talks with an English club. I think that, by making this choice, Kacper went in the direction that it would not be a top club.” 

The fact he mentions it would not be a 'top club' would suggest Brighton would represent a more realistic move for the talented 18 year old.

It's going to be interesting to see how this one plays out over the weeks to come.

