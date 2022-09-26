Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Could Spend Big On Enzo Fernandez In January

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Report: Liverpool Could Spend Big On Enzo Fernandez In January

Reds haven't ruled out a move for Benfica midfielder in the short term.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

As speculation continues regarding who Liverpool might look to bring in to refresh their midfield over the coming months, Enzo Fernandez is another name regularly mentioned.

Enzo Fernandez Liverpool Target and Benfica Player

Manager Jurgen Klopp has seen his options at the start of the new campaign reduced by a crippling injury crisis that has left him without Jordan HendersonThiago AlcantaraCurtis JonesAlex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita at various stages since the new campaign got underway.

There has not been any investment in the Reds midfield over the past 18 months with the only move made on the deadline day for this summer's transfer window when Arthur Melo was signed from Juventus on a season-long loan deal.

According to O Jogo, Liverpool are interested in Argentine international Fernandez and have not ruled out a move for the 21-year-old in the short or medium term despite the fact he only transferred from River Plate this summer.

That's despite the fact the player has a reported release clause of €120million according to the Portuguese outlet.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

LFCTR Verdict

The Primeira Liga is somewhere Liverpool have started to look for their talent with the likes of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez being brought to Anfield in the recent past.

For that reason, a move for Fernandez cannot be ruled out but the price tag especially at the quoted release clause would be an insurmountable issue.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

EA Sports FIFA 23
News

FIFA 23 Early Access Cheat Allows For Day Ahead Game Time

By Justin Foster
Liverpool Arthur Melo
News

Arthur Melo's Agent Speaks To Liverpool's Reported Regret Of Signing Him

By Justin Foster
Naby Keita
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano - 'A Lot Of Interest' In Liverpool Midfielder Naby Keita

By Neil Andrew
imago1015114147h
Match Coverage

Liverpool Beaten By Emphatic Everton in Anfield Merseyside Derby

By Alex Caddick
Roberto Firmino
Transfers

Report: Liverpool And Barcelona Explore Roberto Firmino January Swap Deal

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
News

Jurgen Klopp Nominated For NWFA Manager of the Season

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Have Submitted Jude Bellingham Offer, Player Keen On Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew
England Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold
News

Trent Alexander-Arnold Left Out Of England Squad To Face Germany

By Jim Nichol-Turner