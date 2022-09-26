Report: Liverpool Could Spend Big On Enzo Fernandez In January

As speculation continues regarding who Liverpool might look to bring in to refresh their midfield over the coming months, Enzo Fernandez is another name regularly mentioned.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Manager Jurgen Klopp has seen his options at the start of the new campaign reduced by a crippling injury crisis that has left him without Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita at various stages since the new campaign got underway.

There has not been any investment in the Reds midfield over the past 18 months with the only move made on the deadline day for this summer's transfer window when Arthur Melo was signed from Juventus on a season-long loan deal.

According to O Jogo, Liverpool are interested in Argentine international Fernandez and have not ruled out a move for the 21-year-old in the short or medium term despite the fact he only transferred from River Plate this summer.

That's despite the fact the player has a reported release clause of €120million according to the Portuguese outlet.

LFCTR Verdict

The Primeira Liga is somewhere Liverpool have started to look for their talent with the likes of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez being brought to Anfield in the recent past.

For that reason, a move for Fernandez cannot be ruled out but the price tag especially at the quoted release clause would be an insurmountable issue.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |