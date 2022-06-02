Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool Could Switch Transfer Focus To Inter Milan Midfielder As Alternative To Aurelien Tchouameni

Liverpool could switch their attention to an Inter Milan midfielder should they miss out on Aurelien Tchouameni of Monaco according to a report.

The Reds have been rumoured to be chasing the talented France international along with Real Madrid and PSG. 

It appears however he may be heading to the Spanish capital with Los Blancos determined not to miss out on another of their primary targets after failing to convince Kylian Mbappe to move from PSG.

Aurelien Tchouameni

As per a report in the Express Sport, Liverpool may move away from the Tchouameni chase and focus on another target.

A player also linked with Jurgen Klopp's team over recent years is Nicolo Barella and it could be that the Reds reignite their interest in the 25-year-old this summer.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Barella has been hugely impressive for Inter Milan since signing from Cagliari scoring 11 goals and assisting 34 times in 135 appearances.

Nicolo Barella

The midfielder was also pivotal in Italy's run to UEFA European Championship glory last year when Roberto Mancini's team beat England on penalties in the final at Wembley.

Should Tchouameni be out of reach, Barella would offer the perfect plan B for Liverpool.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Neil Critchley
Articles

Former Liverpool Coach Neil Critchley Joins Steven Gerrard At Aston Villa As Assistant Coach

By Owen Cummings1 minute ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Report: Bayern Munich Official Bid For Liverpool Winger Sadio Mane | Bundesliga Champions Offer €30m

By Owen Cummings20 minutes ago
Christian Pulisic
Transfers

Report: Jurgen Klopp 'Keen' On Liverpool Signing Christian Pulisic From Chelsea | USA Star Set For Summer Transfer

By Matt Thielen25 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'In A Real Race' Against Manchester United To Sign Darwin Nunez | Jurgen Klopp Wants Sadio Mane Replacement

By Matt Thielen1 hour ago
LeBron James
News

LeBron James - NBA Superstar & Liverpool Part Owner Joins The Billionaire Club According To Forbes

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Report: Sadio Mane Makes It Clear He Wants Transfer From Liverpool To Bayern Munich, Final Agreement Between Clubs Needed

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Lautaro Martinez
Transfers

Lautaro Martinez: Liverpool, Chelsea & Tottenham Target Makes Statement On Inter Milan Future (Report)

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah
News

Mohamed Salah Takes To Twitter To State What He Would Give Up For A Chance To Replay Liverpool’s UCL Final With Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago