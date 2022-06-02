Report: Liverpool Could Switch Transfer Focus To Inter Milan Midfielder As Alternative To Aurelien Tchouameni

Liverpool could switch their attention to an Inter Milan midfielder should they miss out on Aurelien Tchouameni of Monaco according to a report.

The Reds have been rumoured to be chasing the talented France international along with Real Madrid and PSG.

It appears however he may be heading to the Spanish capital with Los Blancos determined not to miss out on another of their primary targets after failing to convince Kylian Mbappe to move from PSG.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

As per a report in the Express Sport, Liverpool may move away from the Tchouameni chase and focus on another target.

A player also linked with Jurgen Klopp's team over recent years is Nicolo Barella and it could be that the Reds reignite their interest in the 25-year-old this summer.

Barella has been hugely impressive for Inter Milan since signing from Cagliari scoring 11 goals and assisting 34 times in 135 appearances.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

The midfielder was also pivotal in Italy's run to UEFA European Championship glory last year when Roberto Mancini's team beat England on penalties in the final at Wembley.

Should Tchouameni be out of reach, Barella would offer the perfect plan B for Liverpool.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |