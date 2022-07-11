Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Defender In Talks With Two Clubs Over A Summer Transfer

As Liverpool departed for their pre-season tour of Asia, there were a number of noticeable absentees in the 37-man squad.

The Reds touched down in Bangkok on Sunday but Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ben Davies, Neco Williams, Owen Beck, and Kaide Gordon were not part of the travelling party.

According to Sky Sports News (via The Boot Room), Davies is in talks with two Championship clubs over a potential transfer.

The 26-year-old is said to be interesting both Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers as he looks to kick start his career.

Davies signed for Liverpool in a shock transfer from Preston North End in January 2021 at the height of the Reds' injury crisis in defence.

Ben Davies

Despite many favourable reports about his qualities, he failed to make a senior appearance for Jurgen Klopp's team and was overlooked in favour of Ozan Kabak, Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He spent last season on loan at Bramall Lane with Sheffield United making 22 appearances but it's reported that the Blades have opted against signing the defender on a permanent deal.

Ben Davies

Liverpool paid just over £1.5million for Davies so despite not playing for the club, they could still end up making a profit on him.

It's been a difficult spell at Anfield for the defender and with no sign of him making a breakthrough into the first-team squad, a move is needed to re-vitalise his career that just two years ago looked full of promise.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Mohamed Salah
Quotes

Klopp On New Mohamed Salah Contract At Liverpool: 'I Knew It Would Happen'

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
Caoimhin Kelleher
News

Caoimhin Kelleher Amongst Names Left Out Of Liverpool Squad For Pre-Season Tour Of Thailand & Singapore

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Quotes

'They Are Taking A Big Chance' - Pundit Believes Liverpool Are Gambling With Their Summer Transfer Activity

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Liverpool In Bangkok
News

Revealed: 37 Man Liverpool Squad For Pre-Season Tour Of Thailand & Singapore

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'Potentially Even Stronger Than Last Season' - Pundit Says Two Key Signings Could Make Liverpool Even Better

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Luis Diaz Goal Manchester United
Articles

Liverpool Fan Wears Shirt Taunting Manchester United After Last Season's Games

By Owen Cummings11 hours ago
Neco Williams
Transfers

'It's A Testament To Their Academy' - Pundit Lauds Liverpool Youth Set Up As They Look To Cash In On Defender

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Liverpool Champions League
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Among Big European Clubs Impressed With U19s European Championship Star

By Damon Carr12 hours ago