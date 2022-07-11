Report: Liverpool Defender In Talks With Two Clubs Over A Summer Transfer

As Liverpool departed for their pre-season tour of Asia, there were a number of noticeable absentees in the 37-man squad.

The Reds touched down in Bangkok on Sunday but Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ben Davies, Neco Williams, Owen Beck, and Kaide Gordon were not part of the travelling party.

According to Sky Sports News (via The Boot Room), Davies is in talks with two Championship clubs over a potential transfer.

The 26-year-old is said to be interesting both Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers as he looks to kick start his career.

Davies signed for Liverpool in a shock transfer from Preston North End in January 2021 at the height of the Reds' injury crisis in defence.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Despite many favourable reports about his qualities, he failed to make a senior appearance for Jurgen Klopp's team and was overlooked in favour of Ozan Kabak, Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams.

He spent last season on loan at Bramall Lane with Sheffield United making 22 appearances but it's reported that the Blades have opted against signing the defender on a permanent deal.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Liverpool paid just over £1.5million for Davies so despite not playing for the club, they could still end up making a profit on him.

It's been a difficult spell at Anfield for the defender and with no sign of him making a breakthrough into the first-team squad, a move is needed to re-vitalise his career that just two years ago looked full of promise.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |