Report: Liverpool Defender Ben Davies To Undergo Medical Ahead Of Transfer To Rangers

Liverpool defender Ben Davies has been given permission by the club to undergo a medical at Rangers ahead of a permanent move according to a report.

News broke on Sunday suggesting that the two clubs had agreed on a deal which will see the 26-year-old move to the SPL giants for £4million.

Football Insider claim that sources have told them that Davies has now been given permission by the Reds to travel to Glasgow for his medical after he agreed a four-year deal at the club.

The central defender signed for Liverpool in January 2021 during the injury-hit 2020/21 season but failed to make a senior first-team appearance.

After Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip returned from long-term injuries last season, Davies spent the campaign on loan at Sheffield United who have decided not to pursue a permanent deal.

Rangers have made their move however after Calvin Bassey agreed a transfer to Ajax, with Liverpool now set to return a healthy profit on the player they signed from Preston North End.

