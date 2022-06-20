Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Defender Calvin Ramsay Transfer Details - Initial Fee, Add-Ons, Sell-On Clause All Revealed

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen, subject to international clearance, and the details of the breakdown of the transfer have been revealed in a report.

The 18-year-old has signed a long-term contract after undergoing his medical and completing the formalities of the transfer at the AXA Training Centre.

He is expected to provide competition for the right-back spot at Liverpool along with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Neco Williams, and Northern Ireland international Conor Bradley assuming Williams and Bradley are not sold or sent on loan.

The Scotland under-21 international will wear the number 22 shirt at Liverpool for the upcoming campaign.

Transfer Details

According to the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool will pay an initial fixed fee of just over £4million for Ramsay.

They may also have to pay a further £2.5million in add-ons depending on appearances, and individual and team achievements.

The Scottish Premiership club have also inserted a 17.5% sell-on clause into the agreement should Liverpool decide to sell Ramsay in the future.

Calvin Ramsay
'Dream Come True'

Ramsay told Liverpoolfc.com what it meant to play for Aberdeen and now Liverpool.

“I’m just buzzing and it’s a dream come true really to be here.

“It was a dream come true to play for Aberdeen, and now to be at one of the biggest, if not the biggest club in the world, it’s a massive achievement and I’m looking forward to trying to show the fans what I’ve got.

“Hopefully I can come in in pre-season, show everyone at the club, the staff, players what I’ve got and then we’ll see what happens from there.”

It is going to be interesting to see what happens with Neco Williams and Conor Bradley as most reports suggest that Ramsay will very much be number two to Alexander-Arnold.

