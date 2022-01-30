Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Defender Could Leave On Loan With Bournemouth Interested

Liverpool defender Neco Williams could leave the club on loan this month with Bournemouth reportedly interested in securing the player for the rest of the season.

Neco Williams

The 20-year-old has been limited to just 10 appearances in all competitions this season and despite impressing in his matches for club and country has suffered because of the world-class form of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The England international has taken his game to new heights this season and will be Liverpool's right-back for years to come which obviously presents an issue for the Welsh international in terms of getting regular minutes.

Right-back Williams will be conscious that he needs to be playing regular football to give himself the best chance of being involved in Wales' World Cup play-off matches.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Bournemouth have contacted Liverpool about taking the player on loan until the end of the season as they look to continue their promotion push.

The Cherries currently sit third in the Championship, a point behind second-placed Blackburn Rovers with a game in hand.

The Echo also claim they understand Williams has cut short a break in Dubai to discuss his options with his representatives ahead of the window closing.

Author Verdict

A loan move makes sense with Williams unlikely to see a serious uptick in-game time with the form of Alexander-Arnold.

Conor Bradley is developing at such a rate that he could act as backup for the remainder of the season alongside James Milner and Joe Gomez.

Williams could easily play Premier League football so Liverpool may wait to see if there are further approaches over the next 24 hours before sanctioning a move to Bournemouth.

