Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Defender Set To Join Bournemouth On Loan

A promising Liverpool central defender is set to join newly promoted Bournemouth on a season long loan deal according to a report.

New Sporting Director Julian Ward has overseen a busy first transfer window with a number of new signings and high profile outgoings.

Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez is one of the new faces at Anfield.

As Jurgen Klopp continues to trim down his squad ahead of the new season, Sepp van den Berg looks to be the next player to be sent out on loan.

The 20-year-old has just returned from an impressive 18-month spell at Preston North End in the Championship.

Sepp van den Berg

It looks like the Anfield hierarchy are keen to keep the Dutch under 21-international gaining experience by playing regularly and according to journalist Hannah Perkins, van den Berg seems set for a move to Bournemouth on a season long loan deal.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Nat Phillips spent the second half of last season on loan at the Cherries helping them win promotion back to the Premier League.

There had been reports suggesting that the south coast club were keen to take the 25-year-old back on either a permanent deal or loan so it will be interesting to see if van den Berg moves whether there will still be a deal for Phillips. 

LFCTR Verdict

Jurgen Klopp has four top class central defenders at his disposal which means game time for the likes of van den Berg and Phillips will be extremely limited.

A Premier League loan seems like the perfect next step for the Dutch under 21 international who was very impressive at Deepdale.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolBournemouth

Darwin Nunez
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp Speaks About Liverpool’s New Signing Darwin Nunez After His Four Goals Against RB Leipzig

By Damon Carr2 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

‘When You’re A Striker You’ve Got To Score Goals’ - Pundit On The Early Criticism For Liverpool Forward Darwin Nunez

By Neil Andrew41 minutes ago
Community Shield
Opinions

Liverpool Predicted Team For Community Shield Game Vs Manchester City

By Owen Cummings1 hour ago
Tyler Morton
Transfers

Report: Tyler Morton's Loan To Blackburn Rovers Put On Hold

By Owen Cummings1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp
Transfers

Jurgen Klopp Clarifies Liverpool Transfer Strategy For Remainder Of Summer Window

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Quotes

Pundit Names Two Players To Replace Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Roberto Firmino
Transfers

Report: Juventus Considering A Move For Liverpool Forward Roberto Firmino Amid Contract Talk

By Rowan Lee3 hours ago
Thiago Alcantara
Quotes

Liverpool Midfielder Thiago Alcantara On How He Is Helping New Signing Darwin Nunez

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago