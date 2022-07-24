Report: Liverpool Defender Set To Join Bournemouth On Loan

A promising Liverpool central defender is set to join newly promoted Bournemouth on a season long loan deal according to a report.

New Sporting Director Julian Ward has overseen a busy first transfer window with a number of new signings and high profile outgoings.

Darwin Nunez is one of the new faces at Anfield. IMAGO / Karina Hessland

As Jurgen Klopp continues to trim down his squad ahead of the new season, Sepp van den Berg looks to be the next player to be sent out on loan.

The 20-year-old has just returned from an impressive 18-month spell at Preston North End in the Championship.

It looks like the Anfield hierarchy are keen to keep the Dutch under 21-international gaining experience by playing regularly and according to journalist Hannah Perkins, van den Berg seems set for a move to Bournemouth on a season long loan deal.

Nat Phillips spent the second half of last season on loan at the Cherries helping them win promotion back to the Premier League.

There had been reports suggesting that the south coast club were keen to take the 25-year-old back on either a permanent deal or loan so it will be interesting to see if van den Berg moves whether there will still be a deal for Phillips.

LFCTR Verdict

Jurgen Klopp has four top class central defenders at his disposal which means game time for the likes of van den Berg and Phillips will be extremely limited.

A Premier League loan seems like the perfect next step for the Dutch under 21 international who was very impressive at Deepdale.

