Report: Liverpool Defender Set To Swap Premier League For Bundesliga

Liverpool set to do more transfer business in the lead-up to the summer transfer window closing.
  Author:
  Publish date:

After Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted that the club may still look to bring in a midfielder before the transfer window shuts, speculation has been rife about a number of possible targets.

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp

Despite the focus being on potential incomings, there still appears to be business done in terms of outgoings.

The news that Calvin RamsayJoel Matip, and Curtis Jones returned to team training at the AXA Training Centre on Monday ahead of the team's Premier League clash with Newcastle United looks like it has helped the Anfield hierarchy in respect of one decision.

Schalke Loan On The Cards For Dutchman

According to James Pearce of The AthleticSepp van den Berg is set to join Bundesliga club FC Schalke on a season-long loan deal.

Sepp van den Berg
The Dutch under-21 international impressed during an 18-month loan spell at Preston North End and has been linked with a number of clubs domestically and overseas.

After taking his place as a substitute in Liverpool's opening matches, the return to fitness of Matip and Ramsay appears to have given Klopp the confidence to allow the talented 20-year-old to get some more experience under his belt in one of Europe's top five leagues.

LFCTR Verdict

Assuming the move goes ahead, Van den Berg will be given the opportunity to test himself at a higher level than his previous loan spells and as a result, this looks to be a good move for everyone involved.

